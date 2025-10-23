default-cbs-image
Essengue didn't play during Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.

The Bulls appear to be bringing the rookie first-rounder along slowly, as he was unable to crack the Opening Night rotation. Chicago could be better served by sending Essengue to the G League's Windy City Bulls so that he can get consistent reps and development time, but the parent club could opt to keep him around while Zach Collins (knee) is sidelined.

