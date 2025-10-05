Essengue (quadriceps) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Essengue sat out Chicago's final two Summer League games due to a quadriceps issue, though he's expected to be ready for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Cavaliers. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft appeared in three Summer League outings, during which he averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.9 percent from the field across 24.9 minutes per game. Essengue may struggle to carve out a role with the Bulls immediately, as he's competing for minutes with Julian Phillips behind Matas Buzelis and Patrick Williams.