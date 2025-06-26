Essengue was selected by the Bulls with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Essengue is a polarizing prospect with projections varying widely across the first round, but the Bulls were drawn to his athletic upside. Still just 18 years old, the forward showcased his speed and explosiveness in Europe this season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 56.0 percent over 18 games. Though still raw and in need of development as a shooter (29.4 percent from three), Essengue's potential was too enticing for Chicago to pass up. The Bulls hope Essengue can grow alongside 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis.