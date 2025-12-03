Essengue will undergo left shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Essengue's rookie season comes to an end with just two brief appearances to his name. The Bulls had a plan to bring him along slowly, to be clear, and he showed a lot of promise in four G League appearances with averages of 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.