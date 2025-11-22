The Bulls recalled Essengue from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday.

Essengue totaled 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) along with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during the Windy City Bulls' 156-128 loss to the Iowa Wolves on Friday. He'll be with the parent club for Saturday's game against the Wizards, though the rookie first-rounder has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut.