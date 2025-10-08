Essengue produced eight points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two turnovers in 14 minutes of Tuesday's 118-117 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Essengue sat out Chicago's final two Summer League games due to a quadriceps issue, but he had zero restrictions throughout camp. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft appeared in three Summer League outings with averages of 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals, and he carried that momentum into the preseason. There's been some talk about Essengue spending some time in the G League with the Bulls looking to bring him along slowly, so it will be interesting to see if he can keep making a case for an early-season role.