Essengue contributed one point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

Essengue saw increased playing time after totaling 15 minutes in his previous two appearances, though he struggled Monday. He's averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent from the field in 11.9 minutes per game across seven outings in November, and although he's struggled of late, Essengue will likely continue seeing more opportunities in Caleb Wilson's (hand) absence.