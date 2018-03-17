Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Available off bench Saturday

Vonleh (toe) is active and available to play in Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

The Bulls are slated to be without both Lauri Markkanen (back) and Robin Lopez (coach's decision) on Saturday, so Vonleh should see a fairly large workload now that he's been cleared. After starting the last two games, look for Vonleh to come off the bench, though the lack of bodies should still mean plenty of minutes.