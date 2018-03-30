Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Coming off bench Friday

Vonleh will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Magic, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

With Lauri Markkanen (rest) back in the starting lineup, Vonleh will head back to the bench. That said, he'll likely still see solid run, as he hasn't played below 19 minutes in a game since March 7.

