Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Dealt to Chicago
Vonleh has been traded from the Trail Blazers to the Bulls in exchange for cash and the rights to Milocan Rakovic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The move allows Portland to get under the luxury tax and gives Vonleh a shot a become a larger part of team's rotation elsewhere after averaging just 14.4 minutes across 33 games so fa this season. The former ninth overall pick is stll just 22 years old and gives the Bulls another big man to develop over the course of the second half of the season. Look for Vonleh to slot in behind Robin Lopez at center, battling with Omer Asik and Christiano Felicio for minutes off the bench.
