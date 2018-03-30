Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles Thursday
Vonleh recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 loss to the Heat.
Vonleh now has consecutive double-doubles and a total of three on the season. He has been allotted more playing time of late and has ran with it, contributing mostly in the point and rebound categories when he is on the floor. With the Bulls season over, look for Vonleh to continue to try and prove what he can do.
