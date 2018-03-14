Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Fails to make impact in Tuesday's start

Vonleh scored eight points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.

Incredibly, the 22-year-old power forward hasn't hit double digits in points or boards in a game since late November. The rebuilding Bulls seem willing to give Vonleh more court time than the Blazers were, but as yet he hasn't been able to turn his increased minutes into production, averaging only 6.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games. Now in his fourth NBA season, the 2014 ninth overall pick is dangerously close to being a bust.