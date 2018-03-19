Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Good to go Monday
Vonleh (toe) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.
Vonleh was forced to sit out Saturday's game against the Cavs with a toe injury, but after testing it out during pregame warmups Monday, feels healthy enough to get back on the court. The Bulls are slated to be without Lauri Markkanen (back) once again, which should afford Vonleh a fairly sizable workload despite being expected to come off the bench.
