Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Inactive Friday

Vonleh (Coach's Decision) is inactive for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The 22-year-old big man, who was traded to Chicago on Thursday, will have to make his Bulls debut another day -- possibly Saturday against the Wizards. It's unclear what his role will be, though minutes he receives could come at the expense of Paul Zipser's, Robin Lopez's and Cristiano Felicio's respective workloads.