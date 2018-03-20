Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Just misses double-double Monday
Vonleh scored nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-92 loss to the Knicks.
The 12 boards were the most Vonleh has pulled down in a game since late November. The fourth-year big still has no offensive game to speak of -- he's scored in double digits just once in 46 games this season -- but he's starting to becoming a reliable presence on the glass for the Bulls' second unit.
