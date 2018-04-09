Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Out again Monday

Vonleh (calf) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Vonleh continues to nurse a calf injury and with just one game left following Monday's contest, we may have seen the last of him this season. Lauri Markkanen is back in the lineup after getting the night off for rest, while Bobby Portis should continue to back him up, so look for those two to get the bulk of the power forward workload.