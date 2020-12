Vonleh will not play Sunday against the Rockets, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls' official injury report simply states that Vonleh is "not with the team", so it's unclear if the reserve big man will miss any additional time. In Friday's preseason opener, Vonleh was one of the bright spots for Chicago, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and a block in 12 minutes off the bench.