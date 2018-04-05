Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Questionable for Friday
Vonleh (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Celtics.
Vonleh strained his calf during Tuesday's tilt with the Hornets, eventually leaving the contest after just seven minutes. It's encouraging that Vonleh isn't being ruled out a day in advance, but his status will still need to be monitored up through pregame warmups. Lauri Markkanen is expected to take the court as usual Friday, so if Vonleh plays, he'll slot in off the bench.
