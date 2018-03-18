Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Questionable for Monday
Vonleh (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Vonleh was reportedly available off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers, but ended up being held out of the contest, even with Lauri Markkanen (back) not available. He'll now carry a questionable designation into Monday's contest, with another update on his status likely coming following the team's morning shootaround. If Vonleh is ultimately cleared to play, he'd likely see an elevated role with Markkanen already ruled out.
