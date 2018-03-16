Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Saturday vs. Cavs

Vonleh is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavs due to a toe injury, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Details on the injury haven't been released, but if Vonleh can't go, the Bulls would be shorthanded up front, as Lauri Markkanen (back) has already been ruled out. Vonleh played 33 minutes in Thursday's win over the Grizzlies, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.