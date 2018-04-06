Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Ruled out Friday

Vonleh (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Vonleh suffered a strained left calf in Tuesday's game against the Hornets and was unable to return after just seven minutes. With the Bulls set to play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, it's possible Vonleh could be ruled out for the team's matchup with Brooklyn as well, but the Bulls likely won't have an update until after shootaround Saturday morning.