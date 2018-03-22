Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Scores season-high 14 in Wednesday's loss
Vonleh scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to the Nuggets.
The 14 points and four three-pointers were both season highs for Vonleh, who's averaging a semi-respectable 9.0 points, 7.4 boards and 1.6 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes over his last seven games. He's still not living up to his draft pedigree, but the 22-year-old is at least taking advantage of his opportunities on an injury-wracked Bulls roster.
