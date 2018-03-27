Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Shifting back to bench Tuesday
Vonleh will return to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Vonleh drew the start at power forward on Saturday against the Pistons, posting 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes. However, the Bulls are set to have rookie Lauri Markkanen (back) return to the starting five now that he's healthy, which sends Vonleh back to his typical bench role. Look for him to see a slight drop in his overall minutes, though Robin Lopez's (coach's decision) absence could still allow Vonleh to see a slightly elevated role off the bench.
