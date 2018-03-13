Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Starting at power forward Tuesday

Vonleh will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Usual starter Lauri Markkanen was a surprising late scratch with back spasms, which allows Vonleh to pick up the start in his place. Vonleg has logged 19 minutes in each of the last two games, but should see added playing time while working with the top unit. That makes him a potential cheap option to target for Tuesday's DFS slate, though he'll likely have to share the extra workload with Bobby Portis, who has also played well when called upon for bigger minutes this season.