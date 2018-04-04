Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Suffers calf strain Tuesday
Vonleh suffered a strained left calf and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Vonleh played just seven minutes before suffering the injury, finishing the night scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) with three rebounds. He'll likely undergo additional testing following the game, which should give us a better indication on whether or he'll miss time. For now, Vonleh can tentatively be considered questionable heading into Friday's tilt with the Celtics.
