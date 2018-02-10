Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Will dress, won't play

Vonleh will dress for Saturday's game against the Wizards but isn't expected to play, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Vonleh was dealt to the Bulls on Thursday and hasn't had much time to get acquainted with his new team, so it seems unlikely he'll get any minutes until after the All-Star break. Once Vonleh does break into the rotation, he is expected to compete for minutes off the bench with Omer Asik and Christiano Felicio.