Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Will pick up spot start Thursday

Vonleh will pick up the spot start for Thursday's game against the Heat, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.

The Bulls are set to be without both Lauri Markkanen (rest) and Cristiano Felicio (knee) on Thursday, which allows Vonley to pick up the start and likely see a fairly hefty workload overall. With the potential for 30-plus minutes, Vonleh will be one of the more intriguing cheap value plays for Thursday's DFS slate, especially considering he was already averaging nearly a double-double over his last six games.