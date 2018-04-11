Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Won't play final game Wednesday

Vonleh (calf) is listed as out for Wednesday's season finale against the Pistons.

Vonleh's fourth year in the league ends in somewhat disappointing fashion, as he was forced to sit out the final four games while nursing a calf strain. In 54 games split between the Trail Blazers and Bulls, Vonleh finished the 2017-18 campaign averaging 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds across 16.2 minutes. At this point, it's unclear if Vonleh will receive a qualifying offer from the Bulls this offseason, so his status with the team is up in the air for the time being.