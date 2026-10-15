Powell totaled 16 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 125-104 preseason win over Milwaukee.

After not seeing the court in Sunday's contest, Powell returned to the starting lineup Wednesday and did much of his damage at the charity stripe. The shooting guard has scored in double figures in all three of his preseason appearances. After averaging 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 58 regular-season appearances with Miami last season, Powell should have ample scoring opportunities as a veteran presence on a young Chicago team during the 2026-27 campaign.