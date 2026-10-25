Powell contributed 18 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 loss to the Wizards.

The veteran wing led all players in steals on the night, and only Trae Young drained more three-pointers. Powell is looking exactly as advertised to begin his tenure with the Wizards, averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 boards, 2.3 threes, 2.0 steals and 1.7 assists through three games, and his 8.3 three-point attempts a contest would actually be a career high if he can maintain that volume.