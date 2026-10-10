Powell registered 17 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during the Bulls' 104-100 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Powell attempted only six field goals during Friday's exhibition game, but thanks to his work at the charity stripe, he finished as the Bulls' second-leading scorer behind rookie Caleb Wilson (21 points). Powell inked a two-year contract with the Bulls in July following his 2025-26 All-Star campaign with the Heat and will form a starting backcourt with Josh Giddey for the upcoming season. Matas Buzelis left Friday's game early due to an ankle injury, and although it was likely a precautionary move to leave him off the court the rest of the way, it's an injury that could impact Powell's usage early on in the season.