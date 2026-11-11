Powell (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs,Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Powell will miss his second consecutive contest due to a shoulder injury. Head coach Tiago Splitter stated that the 33-year-old veteran is "probably at 70 percent," so there's a chance he won't play Friday against Atlanta. In the meantime, Isaac Okoro is expected to stay in the starting lineup, with significant usage bumps going to Josh Giddey and Caleb Wilson (hip), assuming the latter is cleared to play.