Powell tallied 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 98-84 loss to Washington.

Powell and the rest of Chicago's offense struggled Friday, as the team finished 36-for-88 (40.9 percent) from the field and 9-for-33 (27.3 percent) on three-pointers. Powell couldn't quite find the range from behind the arc for the second time in three outings, but he should be given plenty of opportunities to keep working as the Bulls' primary scoring threat.