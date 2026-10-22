Powell ended with 15 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 135-92 loss to Toronto.

Powell didn't have the most efficient night from the field, but he finished tied for the third-most points on the Bulls thanks to his seven made free throws, though he connected on only 63.6 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe. Powell averaged over 21.0 points per game in each of the last two seasons, but his offensive output may be limited while playing alongside the young core of Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and rookie fourth-overall pick Caleb Wilson.