Bulls' Omer Asik: Appears in loss

Asik managed two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 111-14 loss to Boston.

Yes, Asik actually plays for the Chicago Bulls. In his first appearance since being traded from the Pelicans, Asik was predictably terrible. He shouldn't even be looked at in any format.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories