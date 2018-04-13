Bulls' Omer Asik: Awful season
Asik averaged just 1.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists across 18 games played with the Pelicans and Bulls during the 2017-18 season.
Asik had his worst season by far as he only appeared in 18 total games between the two different NBA teams. The Turkey native produced career lows in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and just about every other statistical category. Somehow, Asik is the second-highest paid Chicago Bull where he is signed through the 2019/20 season where he is set to make about $23 million total combined.
