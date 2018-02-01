Bulls' Omer Asik: Dealt to Bulls
Asik, along with Tony Allen and a first-round pick, was traded to the Bulls on Thursday in exchange for Nikola Mirotic, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
While a similar trade was reported to have happened on Tuesday, some complications with Mirotic's contract led to it falling apart. However, those have now been resolved, and Asik is officially on his way to Chicago with teammate Tony Allen. With the Bulls looking to continue building their young core, Asik's role with the team will likely be a deep bench role.
