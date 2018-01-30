Bulls' Omer Asik: Traded to Bulls

Asik and a first-round pick were traded to the Bulls on Tuesday in exchange for Nikola Mirotic, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Since signing his five-year, $57.7 million contract with the Pelicans in July of 2015, Asik has battled numerous injuries and hasn't seen much of the court when healthy. Given that the Bulls are working on developing their young core of players, it's unlikely that Asik sees many, if any, minutes with Chicago for the rest of the season.