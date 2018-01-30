Bulls' Omer Asik: Traded to Bulls
Asik and a first-round pick were traded to the Bulls on Tuesday in exchange for Nikola Mirotic, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Since signing his five-year, $57.7 million contract with the Pelicans in July of 2015, Asik has battled numerous injuries and hasn't seen much of the court when healthy. Given that the Bulls are working on developing their young core of players, it's unlikely that Asik sees many, if any, minutes with Chicago for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Trade to Bulls falls apart•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Grabs four boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Available Wednesday, unlikely to play•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Intends to play at some point this year•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...