Bitim recorded six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 125-122 victory over Golden State.

Since converting his two-way contract into a three-year deal with the Bulls on Feb. 26, Bitim has carved out a sizable bench role. He's played double-digit minutes in four of the last five games, averaging 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 16.0 minutes during that stretch. With Patrick Williams (foot) out for the season, there should be minutes available for Bitim as long as he continues to be serviceable in limited action.