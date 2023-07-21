Bitim agreed to a two-way deal with the Bulls on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bitim, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, joins Justin Lewis and Adama Sanogo as Chicago's two-way players, which means Terry Taylor will likely have to look for a new opportunity. Bitim is 24 years old and has been playing professional basketball since 2017-2018. Most recently, he suited up for Bursaspor in Turkey, averaging 17.8 points on 45/36/73 shooting splits. Bitim figures to spend most of the 2023-24 campaign with the Windy City Bulls in the G League, but he could carve out a role at the NBA level if his three-point shot starts to fall, as Chicago hasn't been shy about its need for floor spacers around Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.