Bitim's contract is a three-year, $4.6 million deal with Chicago, which is guaranteed for the rest of this season and non-guaranteed for the following two seasons, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bitim two-way contract was converted to a multi-year deal Friday, although details had been unannounced until Monday. The 24-year-old Turkish prospect has logged just two NBA appearances with Chicago this season, but he is a candidate to be incorporated down the stretch with Patrick Williams (foot) sidelined for the remainder of the season.