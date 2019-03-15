Bulls' Otto Porter: Available to play Friday
Porter (knee) is listed as available to play in Friday's game against the Clippers.
As expected, after participating in Thursday's practice, Porter will be good to go after battling through a minor knee bruise. Expect him to be in the starting lineup and a full go in Los Angeles.
