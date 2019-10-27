Bulls' Otto Porter: Available to return after stitches

Porter is available to return to Saturday's game against the Raptors after receiving six stitches in and around his mouth, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Porter was bleeding from the mouth after being hit in the face in the first, but he'll apparently be able to play during the second half after getting stitched up. According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, he's starting the third quarter for the Bulls.

