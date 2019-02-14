Bulls' Otto Porter: Career night against Grizzlies

Porter scored a career-high 37 points (16-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 win over the Grizzlies.

The Memphis defense simply had no answer for the 25-year-old, who's thriving so far now that he's out from the shadow of Bradley Beal and John Wall in Washington. Porter is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.3 assists in four games with Chicago while shooting a sizzling 62.1 percent from the floor and 57.9 percent from beyond the arc. While he'll cool down eventually, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft could still easily post career-best numbers after the All-Star break now that he'll have the chance to be the focal point of an offense.