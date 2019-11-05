Bulls' Otto Porter: Cleared to play
Porter (ankle) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Lakers.
Porter was listed as probable due to an ankle injury, but as expected, he's been given the green light to take the court. He figures to make his eighth start of the season.
