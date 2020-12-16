Porter will come off the bench in Wednesday's preseason game against the Thunder.

The 27-year-old started the first two preseason contests over the weekend but will shift to the bench Wednesday with rookie Patrick Williams entering the lineup. Per Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune, coach Billy Donovan wants to see if Porter can be a scoring option off the bench and if Williams' defense can improve the starting unit. It remains to be seen how Donovan crafts his lineup for the season opener next week.