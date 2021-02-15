Porter (back) appears to be in danger of missing the entirety of the Bulls' remaining first-half schedule, which concludes March 3, Sam Smith of the Bulls' official site reports.

Porter has already missed six consecutive games while recovering from back spasms, and he was limited to rehab work in the Bulls' most recent practice Sunday. For now, the team isn't offering a concrete timeline for Porter's return, but unless he's able to steadily increase his activity in practice over the next week or so, he'll likely remain out through the All-Star break. The ongoing absences of Porter and Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) have opened up more minutes at either forward spot for Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young, Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine.