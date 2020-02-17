Bulls' Otto Porter: Could start practicing soon

Coach Jim Boylen said he's optimistic that Porter (foot) will be ready to practice shortly after the All-Star break, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls will return to work Tuesday before kicking off their second-half schedule Thursday versus the Hornets. While Porter -- who has been out since November due to the fractured left foot -- probably isn't a serious candidate to play Thursday, he appears on track to suit up at some point before the end of February. Before the Bulls pinpoint a target date, Porter will need to complete at least one or two full-court, full-contact practices. Prior to the break, Porter had ditched his walking boot but had only been able to take part in light shooting drills.