Bulls' Otto Porter: Day-to-day with ankle sprain

Porter is considered day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in Sunday's loss to the Pacers, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Porter played through the injury in 27 minutes of action, but he had his worst outing of the season, scoring just four points on 1-of-10 shooting, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. The good news for Chicago is X-rays on the ankle returned negative, so even if Porter misses a game or two in the short-time, he likely won't be looking at an extended absence.