Bulls' Otto Porter: Dealing with hip issue

The Bulls are monitoring Porter's hip, according to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Porter looked rejuvenated last season after he joined the Bulls via trade, but he's off to a slow start in 2019-20, and a nagging hip injury appears to be the culprit. According to Johnson, the Bulls are "monitoring" the situation, which is likely why Porter has been limited to 21 and 20 minutes, respectively, over the team's last two games. Prior to the start of the season, coach Jim Boylen noted that the Bulls will manage Porter's workload, which may include holding him out on parts of back-to-back sets. Thus far, that hasn't been the case, but Chicago appears to be restricting his minutes in an attempt to keep him healthy in the long-term. "That's what's best for [Porter]," Boylen said. "And that's what's best for the team, which is what's best for him." Porter also took a shot to the mouth in Saturday's loss to Toronto, but he's expected to play through that ailment Monday against New York.