Bulls' Otto Porter: Dealing with hip issue
The Bulls are monitoring Porter's hip, according to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
Porter looked rejuvenated last season after he joined the Bulls via trade, but he's off to a slow start in 2019-20, and a nagging hip injury appears to be the culprit. According to Johnson, the Bulls are "monitoring" the situation, which is likely why Porter has been limited to 21 and 20 minutes, respectively, over the team's last two games. Prior to the start of the season, coach Jim Boylen noted that the Bulls will manage Porter's workload, which may include holding him out on parts of back-to-back sets. Thus far, that hasn't been the case, but Chicago appears to be restricting his minutes in an attempt to keep him healthy in the long-term. "That's what's best for [Porter]," Boylen said. "And that's what's best for the team, which is what's best for him." Porter also took a shot to the mouth in Saturday's loss to Toronto, but he's expected to play through that ailment Monday against New York.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.